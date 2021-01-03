Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Kansas paramedic dies of COVID-19 complications

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan.

A Kanas paramedic died of complications related to COVID-19 on New Year's Day, the fire department said Saturday.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Tim Whitham said he was saddened by the death of Jason Taylor who had worked for the department for three years.

“Jason served our city and our citizens with compassion and expertise; we will miss him dearly,” Whitham said.

Earlier in his career, Taylor worked for Bonner Springs and for Franklin County Emergency Medical Services. He had been a paramedic since 1998.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Three members of the Kansas City Fire Department have died of COVID-19.

