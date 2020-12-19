Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Court affirms reporters’ access to hearings amid pandemic

The Associated Press

GRAHAM, N.C.

Judges in North Carolina have announced new procedures for reporters to access hearings less than two weeks after a newspaper publisher was handcuffed and ordered out of a courtroom.

The News & Observer reports that Alamance County judges announced the policy after the newspaper and two other news outlets, the Alamance News and Triad City Beat, asked the North Carolina Court of Appeals to force the courts to let in journalists.

Friday's order by the judges says reporters must request permission in advance to attend hearings, and up to five journalists will be allowed in a courtroom.

Journalists have been barred from attending recent Alamance County court hearings even when they requested permission in advance. Courthouse staff cited COVID-19 as the reason for limiting access to victims and defendants.

District Court Judge Fred Wilkins barred reporters from attending a plea hearing for Sandra Warren Brazee, a white woman accused of driving her pickup truck at two 12-year-old Black girls. Tom Boney Jr., publisher of The Alamance News, was handcuffed and ordered out of a courtroom as he objected. He was then released.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The news outlets' petition to the Court of Appeals is pending.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health News

Overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco

December 19, 2020 1:07 PM

Health News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 19, 2020 12:41 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service