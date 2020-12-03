Garza scores 35, No. 3 Iowa routs W. Illinois to move to 3-0

Iowa center Luka Garza shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Illinois, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza scored 35 points as Iowa won 99-58. AP

Luka Garza scored 35 points, 30 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 99-58 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Jack Nunge, playing his first game this season following the death of his father, matched his career high with 18 points for Iowa (3-0). Joe Wieskamp added 11 points and Patrick McCaffery scored 10 for the Hawkeyes.

Garza reached 30 points in the first half for the second consecutive game. He had 36 by halftime of last Friday’s 103-76 victory over Southern.

It was the 19th straight game of 20 points or more for Garza, the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

No. 7 KANSAS 89, WASHBURN 54

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack scored 17 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and Jalen Wilson had 12, helping seventh-ranked Kansas cruise past Washburn in the Jayhawks’ long-delayed home opener.

Kansas (3-1) had opened with a pair of games in Florida and beat Kentucky in Indianapolis before returning to the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse. Players sat apart from each other, much like they have at other venues, and the recent surge in positive coronavirus cases forced school officials to limit attendance to a couple hundred staff and family members.

Washburn (3-1), coached by former Jayhawks guard and Bill Self assistant Brett Ballard, wasn’t rattled in the opening minutes. Levi Braun hit a trio of early 3s, Jonny Clausing bulled his way to a couple easy baskets, and the Ichabods managed to hang within 27-22 at the under-8 timeout of the first half.

McCormack and Wilson began to be too much, though.

Braun and Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods with nine points apiece. Clausing finished with eight.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 64, VMI 57

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (4-0). They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it.

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead VMI (2-2). Greg Parham added 12 points.

No. 25 ARIZONA STATE 70, CALIFORNIA 62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Remy Martin produced another impressive performance on California’s home floor, finishing with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds as Arizona State beat the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

Prized freshman Josh Christopher added 14 points for the Sun Devils (3-1), and Holland Woods knocked down a key 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining.

Freshman forward Marcus Bagley had to be helped off with a lower left leg injury after he went down near midcourt with 1:42 to play. He was scheduled for an MRI and X-rays on Friday.

Matt Bradley had 20 points and eight rebounds for Cal (2-2) but was 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.