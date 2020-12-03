Washington reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, 2,090 cases

The Washington state Department of Health has reported 50 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,090 new cases as of Wednesday.

The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 2,900 people dead and 172,432 cases, meaning that 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The state also reported 11,195 people have been hospitalized because of the virus with 241 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday. In King County, state health officials have confirmed a total of 46,070 COVID-19 diagnoses and 905 deaths.

On the Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation in North Kitsap, officials said in a health alert on their website this week that an outbreak of the coronavirus has infected more than a dozen people and forced nearly 50 close contacts into isolation.

The tribe said the 13 positive tests happened from last weekend through Tuesday and that nearly 10% of the households on the tribe’s reservation needed to quarantine. The tribe planned to make more COVID-19 testing available this week.

“It did not need to be this way,” the tribe said, connecting the spread to group gatherings. “However safe you think you’re being, find ways to be safer."