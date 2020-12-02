Health News
The Latest: Fiorentina coach Prandelli positive for virus
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a “bubble” in accordance with protocol.
The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.
Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.
