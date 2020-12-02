Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Milan coach Pioli recovers from virus, returns to sidelines

The Associated Press

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Antonio Calanni AP
MILAN

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursday’s Europa League match against Celtic, the club said Wednesday.

Milan said the latest COVID-19 tests on Pioli and assistant coach Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesday’s training session.

Without Pioli, Milan won two league matches and drew a Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are in first place in Serie A and second in their Europa League group.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

46% of N.C. school’s students fail classes in some grades

December 02, 2020 7:14 AM

Business

Lawsuit: Transgender teen’s health insurance violated ACA

December 02, 2020 7:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service