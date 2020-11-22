The Latest: Washington-Washington St. football game canceled

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Florida coach Mike White gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in Athens, Ga. Unlike a year ago, Florida begins the season unranked and won’t have nearly as much hype. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Apple Cup game between Washington and Washington has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Friday in Pullman.

The Pac-12 said the decision was made under the conference's football policy because Washington State does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game because of COVID-19.

“Our No. 1 priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.,

___

Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew said he has tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the No. 2 Bears are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Arizona State

Drew said he has been asymptomatic. Associate head coach Jerome Tang will direct the team on an interim basis.

“While it will be difficult watching from a distance, I know the team is in great hands with Coach Tang and our entire staff,” Drew said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely.”

___

Fresno State has had its second straight football game canceled because of COVID-19.

The Mountain West says Friday’s scheduled game between the Bulldogs and San Diego State will be declared a no-contest because Fresno State doesn’t have enough available players because of contact tracing from COVID-19.

The Bulldogs’ game this past week against San Jose State was also canceled.

___

Florida's basketball team has paused activities for at least a week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.

The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in a tournament at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

The decision comes two days after coach Mike White praised his team or following COVID protocols and also questioned how the season would pan out.

“I wonder how many games I’ll miss this year,” White said Friday. “I wonder how many games we’ll have our five starters out there, 12 guys available, where you’re going to be missing assistants. … But you can spend all day talking about those things or you can just — again, I hate to keep beating it up — control what you can control.”