Brazil’s Marta to miss 2 games after testing positive

The Associated Press

SAO PAULO

Six-time world player of the year Marta tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Brazil's upcoming friendly games against Ecuador.

Brazil's soccer confederation announced the news Saturday and said it has informed Orlando Pride, Marta's team in the National Women’s Soccer League, of the test results.

No details have been given about the 34-year-old forward's condition.

Marta will be replaced by 19-year-old defender Camila in the two games in Sao Paulo on Friday and Dec. 1. The Brazil squad will gather on Monday in Sao Paulo for preparations.

Marta has chased titles for Brazil in every tournament since 2002. She has suggested that the 2019 Women's World Cup might not have been her last.

