The Latest: Delayed (x2) Round 1 at Masters nears completion

The Associated Press

Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, is reflected in the water has he walks along the 16th fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum AP
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, is reflected in the water has he walks along the 16th fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum AP
AUGUSTA, Ga.

The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

8:15 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli is making his move up the leaderboard as the twice-delayed first round of the Masters nears completion.

The tournament was postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the first fall Masters began on Thursday it lasted only about 30 minutes before heavy rain and lighting forced marshals to clear the course.

Paul Casey had the overnight lead after shooting a 7-under 65. Frittelli was at 4 under through nine holes when darkness came. He came out Friday morning with a pair of birdies to move to minus 6.

The second round was scheduled to begin at around 9:30 a.m.

