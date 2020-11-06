Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for virus

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, Italy coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and Poland at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for the coronavirus days before the international break. The Italian soccer federation says that Mancini is “completely asymptomatic” and is self-isolating at his house in Rome. The Italy squad will meet up on Sunday. It plays an international friendly against Estonia on Wednesday and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later. AP

Italy coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days before the international break.

Mancini and the rest of his staff underwent routine testing before the Italy squad meet on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Mancini shows no symptoms according to the Italian Football Federation, and he is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

The federation said Mancini will join the squad as soon as he's allowed by UEFA and FIGC protocols.

Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Italy is second in Group 1 in League A, a point below Poland and a point above the Netherlands.