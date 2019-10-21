Police ID 2 boys who died in accidental fire at Vermont home

Vermont investigators believe the house fire that led to the death of two young brothers was due to an issue with an electric clothes dryer, and the cause has been ruled accidental.

State police on Monday identified the victims of the Saturday morning fire in North Hero as 5-year-old Theodore Maltais and 11-month-old Nathaniel Maltais.

Theodore was a kindergarten student at the North Hero school, where grief counselors were available on Monday.

The boys' parents escaped the fire, but couldn't reach their sons.

Superintendent Michael Clark says about 50 parents and community members attended a meeting with counselors on Sunday to learn how to talk with children in developmentally appropriate ways about loss, death and grief.