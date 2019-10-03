Ex-Marine pleads guilty to drug charges linked to death

Federal prosecutors say a former Camp Lejeune Marine has pleaded guilty to distributing drugs which were linked to the death of a fellow Marine.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 24-year-old Marcos Jamie Villegas of St. Charles, Illinois pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing oxycodone and fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Villegas and 20-year-old Cpl. Mark M. Mambulao went to a party in the town of Richlands in April 2017. According to an investigation, Villegas provided Mambulao with pills that he and a third Marine purchased. The next morning, Villegas discovered Mambulao unresponsive. Mambulao was taken to a hospital, where he died.

An autopsy showed Mambulao died from a fentanyl overdose and low alcohol content.

Villegas faces up to 20 years in prison.