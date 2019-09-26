First vaping-related death in Mississippi is ‘one too many,’ state health official says

E-cigarettes might be trendy, but they’re not as harmless as they seem Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects.

Mississippi’s first vaping-related death has been reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The unidentified person was under the age of 30, according to a MSDH news release.

Mississippi is part of a national investigation into lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products, or vaping.

Four cases of lung injury related to vaping have been reported in the state. Those involve people between the ages 18-34, the release stated.

Nationwide, 530 cases of lung illness due to e-cigarettes have been reported, including seven deaths across six states.

“Any death related to vaping is one too many, and this is entirely preventable,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

“We grieve with the family over this loss, and our hopes are that this helps emphasize how serious the dangers of vaping can be.”

Some cases across the country report vaping cannabis products, like THC. Others have reported only vaping nicotine products.

However, no specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause of illness, according to the release.

Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Fatigue

Symptoms can develop within days or weeks of vaping. For those concerned about the health risks of vaping, the CDC recommends that you refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

