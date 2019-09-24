Health groups to announce opioid prevention initiative

Organizations that promote public health and drug abuse prevention are announcing a new initiative to fight New Hampshire's opioid crisis.

Leaders from the Capital Area Public Health Network and the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of New Hampshire are holding a news conference Tuesday to announce what they call an innovative, evidence-based prevention project related to the safe and proper disposal of unneeded prescription medicines.

According to a recent survey conducted by the public health network, more than 80 percent of youth in the Concord area have easy access to prescription drugs.

House Speaker Steve Shurtleff will be explaining the initiative, which will bring together the two organizations, local police and fire departments and the private sector.