A bald eagle found near death takes flight again in Maryland

A once-starving bald eagle that spent the past 7 weeks regaining her strength at a wildlife sanctuary has taken flight once again in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that sanctuary worker Colleen Layton-Robbins says the female bald eagle was released back into the open air on Sunday.

Rescuers say that when they found the bird on a July afternoon, she was just half the normal weight of a healthy bald eagle, could only fly 3 feet (1 meter) off the ground and was motionless for hours.

Volunteers with the Woodstock nonprofit Frisky's Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary say they think a bone lodged in the eagle's system was preventing her from digesting.

Once listed as an endangered species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says bald eagle populations are now rising.