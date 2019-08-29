Autopsy: Wichita toddler overdosed on methadone

In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is Kimberly Compass, a mother who was arrested Thursday, in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah, at a motel in Wichita on May 31, 2019. Compass is jailed without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Jaynesahkluah. Sedgwick County prosecutor's office spokesman Dan Dillon said police plan to present their case Monday and that a charging decision will be made afterward. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP)

An autopsy has found that a Wichita toddler who died at a motel overdosed on the addiction treatment medication methadone.

KAKE-TV reports that the autopsy results for 2-year-old Zayden JayNesahkluah were released Wednesday.

Kayden's body was found May 31 at a Wichita motel. His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass , was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Zayden is at least the ninth child age 5 or younger to die in the Wichita area under suspicious circumstances since 2017. Several of the children died after state welfare officials had contact with their families.