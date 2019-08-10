Sheriff’s Office: Man dies after stung by swarm of bees

Cochise County authorities say a 73-year-old Duncan man died after being stung by bees as he and two other men cleaned up scrap piles near San Simon (sih-MONE').

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy responding to a 911 call Friday encountered a speeding vehicle that the man's 43-year-old son was driving with his father in the back seat to get help.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was stung by bees in the vehicle and had the son roll down the windows and drive a short distance to a location where they met fire department personnel.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the deputy was treated locally for bee stings and that the dead man's son and the other man were transported to Tucson for treatment.

No identities were released.