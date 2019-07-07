Emergency medical workers want a voice at state Capitol

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, New Haven emergency personnel respond to overdose cases on the New Haven Green in New Haven, Conn. Ambulance personnel across Connecticut want to become political force at the state Capitol by forming a new association. They’re upset that a new law providing post-traumatic stress disorder benefits to certain first responders does not include thousands of paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Arnold Gold

Ambulance personnel across Connecticut want to become political force at the state Capitol by forming a new association.

They're upset that a new law providing post-traumatic stress disorder benefits to certain first responders does not include thousands of paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Robert Glaspy, a paramedic from Milford, says there are roughly 20,000 paid and volunteer emergency medical responders in Connecticut and they need to be aware of what's happening in Hartford, especially when bills like the PTSD legislation are debated.

The new law extends up to 52 weeks of workers' compensation benefits for PTSD to only police and firefighters for certain on-the-job events, such as witnessing the death of child. It stems from an agreement reached between the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and police and firefighter unions.