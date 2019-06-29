Lawsuit blames hospital for death in Legionnaires’ outbreak

The family of a woman diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease amid an outbreak at a new Ohio hospital is suing the facility over her death.

The wrongful-death case filed this week says 75-year-old Deanna "Dee" Rezes was treated at Mount Carmel Grove City hospital near Columbus for breathing trouble and died two weeks later after contracting Legionnaires' there.

The severe form of pneumonia is caused by inhaling water droplets containing bacteria. The outbreak was traced to the hospital's hot water system.

At least 16 people were diagnosed. No other deaths were reported.

Mount Carmel says it has installed a supplemental disinfection system and is committed to doing what is right for the affected families.

At least three other lawsuits have been filed against the hospital by people diagnosed with Legionnaires'.