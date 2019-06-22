Children, teens can get free eye exams, glasses

Free eye exams and glasses are available this summer for "school-age" children and teenagers in Georgia.

Those aged 5 to 18 are eligible through a partnership between the Gwinnett County Public Library and nonprofit organization Vision to Learn.

Before an eye exam can be given, registration is required at a local library branch or at www.gwinnettpl.org .

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the exams are being given July 15 at the Lilburn Branch; July 16 at the Centerville Branch in Snellville; July 18 at the Lawrenceville Branch; July 23 at the Norcross Branch; July 24 at the Buford Branch and Aug. 2 at the Snellville Branch.

Vision to Learn estimates 24,000 students in the metro Atlanta area need glasses but don't have them.