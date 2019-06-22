Santa Fe’s monthly ‘Alzheimer’s Café’ helps spark movement

Monthly gatherings in Santa Fe focused on creative stimulus for those living with Alzheimer's or dementia are helping a growing trend nationwide.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city hosts an initiative called Alzheimer's Café as part of a movement to accommodate the growing number of patients with forms of dementia.

The two-hour meeting focuses on snacking together and creating crafts as a way to stimulate the mind.

Founded in Santa Fe by Alzheimer's specialist and Denmark native Jytte Lokvig in 2008, Alzheimer's Café grew out of a concept introduced more than a decade earlier in the Netherlands by a psychiatrist.

The National Alzheimer's Café Alliance says the concept caught on quickly throughout Europe, but the Santa Fe gathering was the first official Memory Café in North America.