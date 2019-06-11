Arizona grand jury indicts ex-Benson doctor in opioid scheme

A state grand jury has indicted a former doctor in Benson on charges connected to an opioid scheme.

Prosecutors say Dr. Glenn Gary Robertson was investigated by the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The indictment says Robertson wrote more than 3,500 prescriptions for opioids between January 2017 and June 2018.

Prosecutors say those prescriptions were for nearly 416,000 pills, which averages to about 188 pills per prescription.

Investigators believe two co-conspirators drove to Robertson's office in Benson to get the prescriptions, then drove back to Tucson to fill them before selling them.

The Arizona Medical Board suspended Robertson's license to practice in June 2018 and then revoked it last December.

It was unclear Tuesday if the 50-year-old Robertson has a lawyer for his case.