Judge extends authority to more families separated at border

FILE - In this June 17, 2018 file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. A federal judge who ordered that more than 2,700 children be reunited with their parents on Friday, March 8, 2019, expanded his authority to potentially thousands more children who were separated at the border earlier during the Trump administration. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File) AP