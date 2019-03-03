Underground fire at Arkansas dump raises health concerns

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, staff from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality install a meteorological station to record wind speed and direction at the former stump dump site in Bella Vista, Ark. The underground fire at the illegal dumping site in northwest Arkansas has been smoldering for at least seven months, sending noxious smoke throughout the community, with costs to extinguish it estimated in the tens of millions. The fire, which started in July is beneath dozens of feet of waste and dirt in a former dump intended for tree limbs and stumps. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File Ben Goff