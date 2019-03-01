UK authorities finish cleanup of sites in Skripal poisoning

FILE - In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo specialist team members in military protective suits during Novichok nerve agent clean-up operations in Salisbury, England. British authorities have announce Friday March 1, 2019, that the year-long military cleanup of Salisbury is complete, where a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo