Police pledge ‘thorough investigation’ of patient deaths

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital is shown in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio hospital system investigating a doctor accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of patients says five who died may have received excessive doses when there still was a chance to improve their conditions with treatment. The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said Friday, Feb. 22 it's notifying those patients' families. Andrew Welsh Huggins, File AP Photo