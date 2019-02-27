Governor says Arizona is ‘pro-vaccination’

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suggesting he would veto legislation that critics say is anti-vaccination.
Ducey told reporters Wednesday he's "pro-vaccination" and "anti-measles." He says vaccines are good for children and public health, and he won't sign "any law that doesn't promote or extend vaccinations in the state of Arizona."
The Republican governor was asked about vaccines as lawmakers consider three bills supported by people who doubt the scientific consensus that vaccines are safe and effective. They would create a religious exemption from required school vaccines, require doctors to give parents a list of all ingredients and mandate that providers offer an antibody test that might be able to determine if a patient is already immune.
Public health groups oppose the measures saying they would lead to fewer vaccines.
