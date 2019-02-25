Should drug dealers be charged with murder? States ponder

In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, Dean Palozej poses with a photo of his son, Spencer, in Stafford, Conn. Spencer Palozej died of a fentanyl overdose in last year. His father supports a proposed state law that would create a new murder charge for people who supply drugs that cause fatal overdoses. The opioid crisis has spurred many state and federal officials to consider more serious charges for overdose deaths. Dave Collins AP Photo