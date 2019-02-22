Developer wants permit to open marijuana dispensary in Minot

The developer of a proposed medical marijuana dispensary wants a local permit to open in Minot.
The Minot Daily News says the city's planning commission will hold a hearing Monday on Solevo North Dakota's request for rezoning and a conditional use permit to open a dispensary near the Dakota Square Mall.
The state's medical marijuana law which regulates both growing facilities and dispensaries provides for up to eight dispensaries divided between two regions.
Dispensaries for the first region in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Williston have been approved with the state's first dispensary expected to open next Thursday in Fargo. Minot's region includes Devils Lake, Dickinson and Jamestown. The application period for Minot's region closes next Tuesday.
