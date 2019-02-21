Health News

Environmental justice issues focus of town hall

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

February 21, 2019 06:14 PM

Former Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, left to right, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement, visit Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe to talk about the failing wastewater sanitation system at her home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Hayneville, Ala.
Former Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, left to right, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement, visit Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe to talk about the failing wastewater sanitation system at her home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Hayneville, Ala. Julie Bennett AP Photo
Former Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, left to right, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement, visit Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe to talk about the failing wastewater sanitation system at her home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Hayneville, Ala. Julie Bennett AP Photo
HAYNEVILLE, Ala.

Charlie Mae Holcombe of Hayneville said heavy rains regularly cause the sewage system to back up. Sometimes it's in her yard, sometimes in her house.

Former Vice President Al Gore and the Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, toured the street where Holcombe lives in Lowndes County, as part of a tour Thursday focused on ecological justice issues.

Gore says it was shocking to see the conditions.

Catherine Coleman Flowers, a longtime activist in the region, says the problem of poor wastewater sanitation is a growing problem across America.

  Comments  