Lawmakers mull medical pot cultivation, drones near prisons

Activity at the Georgia legislature is picking up as the 2019 session approaches the half-way mark.
Friday marked legislative day 16 of 40. The past week saw the first bill signed into law by the governor — a measure that clarifies when vehicles can pass a school bus. A new bill in the House would allow for some cultivation of medical marijuana, while the Senate moved to crack down on drones near prisons.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a new bill into law that aims to protect children from motorists at school bus stops. It requires drivers traveling in the opposite direction to a stopped school bus to stop when they meet the bus unless the two vehicles are separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments