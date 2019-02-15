Nebraska police department starts disability registry

A police department in central Nebraska has started a free registry with the goal of better informing officers on how to interact with people with developmental disabilities.
The Grand Island Independent reports that Grand Island police launched the program Thursday.
People who enroll in the program are given stickers to place on their vehicle that inform emergency personnel there may be a person with a developmental disability in the vehicle who needs special considerations.
The registration process asks for information on medical issues, how to deescalate a situation if a person gets agitated and what can trigger an individual, such as bright lights or loud noises.
The registration also seeks details on how to best communicate with someone who is nonverbal, such as through sign language, pictures or written words.
