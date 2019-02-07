Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials

This undated product image provided by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shows Xarelto. Johnson & Johnson says it will start giving the list price of its prescription drugs in television ads. The company would be the first drugmaker to take that step. J&J said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, it would start with its popular blood thinner, Xarelto. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via AP) AP