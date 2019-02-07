Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials

Johnson & Johnson says it will start giving the list price of its prescription drugs in television ads.
The company would be the first drugmaker to take that step.
J&J said Thursday it would start with its popular blood thinner, Xarelto (zah-REHL'-toe). By late March, commercials will give the pill's list price plus typical out-of-pocket costs. The information will appear on screen at the end of the commercial. It will include a link to a website where people can enter insurance information to get more specific costs.
Without insurance, Xarelto costs $450 to $540 per month, depending on the pharmacy.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The move follows a Trump administration proposal to require list prices in TV ads. The pharmaceutical industry opposed that, arguing that few people pay the high list prices.
Comments