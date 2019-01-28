Man severely burned in e-cigarette battery explosion

A New York man has suffered severe burns after he says an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pants pocket.
Jacob Dudhnath says he had just arrived at work Monday morning in Mamaroneck Monday morning when the battery burst into flames.
The 27-year-old says he began rolling on the ground, and his co-worker Kevin Carrelli says he burned his hands trying to rip the pants off.
Dudhnath was taken to Westchester Medical Center with first and second-degree burns to his left leg.
He says he may need skin grafts in the future.
There have been about 200 fires and explosions and more than 130 injuries related to e-cigarettes in the U.S. since 2009.
