8 hospitalized with apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Los Angeles County fire officials say eight people, including two children, have been hospitalized after they apparently were poisoned by carbon monoxide at a Bell Gardens home.
Police and fire officials were called to the home shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. They say two children were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Another child and five adults were in fair condition.
The cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning is under investigation but authorities say faulty or unvented gas, kerosene and charcoal heaters can release the gas, which is odorless and colorless.
