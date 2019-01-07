Cavs’ Love still weeks from return to court after surgery

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love works out on a stationary bike during an NBA basketball game between the Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, in Memphis, Tenn. Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love says he’s still weeks away from getting on the court as he recovers from surgery on his left foot. Love played in just four games before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve pressure around his big toe. He was recently cleared by doctors to begin some “select basketball activities” but Love said he’s not ready to run on the foot, which he injured in Cleveland’s exhibition opener.

