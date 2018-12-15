Eagles’ Wentz out for Sunday with stress fracture in back

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Nick Foles (9) throw before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Philadelphia. Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has a stress fracture in his back and is questionable to play Sunday night, Dec. 16 against the Rams in Los Angeles. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo