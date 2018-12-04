Adults in northern Kentucky urged to get hepatitis A vaccine

Health officials are urging adults in northern Kentucky to get hepatitis A vaccinations as the number cases in the region continues to rise.
The Northern Kentucky Health Department said in a statement that it recommends all adults in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties get vaccinated. Children are already required to get vaccinated.
The agency's health director, Dr. Lynne Saddler, says the recommendation will keep families safer and help eliminate the spread of the disease.
When the outbreak in northern Kentucky was reported in August, the region had about 50 cases. The health department said that as of Nov. 29, there were more than 200 cases.
Hepatitis A is transmitted by oral contact with fecal matter. It attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.
Comments