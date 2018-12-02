Public hearing set on 10-year mental health plan

The public gets a chance to weigh in on a proposed 10-year plan for New Hampshire's mental health system.
The draft plan released Nov. 20 envisions a regional hub-and-spoke model that provides access to a continuum of services, from prevention and early intervention to crisis and inpatient services. The approach is similar to how the state is combatting the opioid crisis — people would call a central portal that would connect them to regional hubs where their needs would be assessed and services arranged.
A public hearing on the plan is set for Monday night at the Department of Health and Human Services in Concord. Written comments also will accepted through Dec. 10.
Comments