Hospital to use $10M grant to expand breast cancer program

A southern Nevada hospital foundation says it will use $10 million from a former casino owner's family to expand a breast cancer detection and treatment program for underinsured and uninsured patients.
The St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation said Friday the donation from the Las Vegas-based Engelstad Foundation is the single largest gift it has ever received.
Hospital foundation chief Charles Guida calls it transformational.
Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals says that since 2001 the R.E.D. Rose program has helped more than 6,000 clients with breast cancer screenings, mammograms, clinical exams, ultrasounds, surgical consultations and biopsies.
Ralph Engelstad was an independent casino owner and co-developer of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway who died in 2002.
The Engelstad Foundation headed by Betty Engelstad and Kris Engelstad McGarry has over the years endowed more than $300 million in scholarships and grants to nearly 200 organizations in Nevada, Mississippi, Utah and North Dakota.
Comments