CBD drive-thru opens in Vermont

A drive-thru dispensary offering marijuana extract cannabidiol has opened in Vermont.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports Ceres Natural Remedies opened its drive-thru earlier this month in Brattleboro. Company officials say it's the first drive-thru of its kind in New England.
Ceres Natural Remedies and Southern Vermont Wellness CEO Shayne Lynn says the company wanted to make the experience "more convenient" for customers who have mobility issues.
Company spokesman Chris McCloud says CBD-only products is the first stage of the operation. Officials plan to start offering medical marijuana by Dec. 15.
All of the CBD products at the drive-thru use hemp grown by the Mettawee Valley Hemp Company. Ceres Natural Remedies grows its own medical cannabis and offers capsules, oils, vapes and edibles.
The company has other locations in Burlington and Middlebury.
Comments