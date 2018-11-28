Two more blood pressure medications recalled for ingredient that might cause cancer

The list of blood pressure drugs recalled because they have NDEA grew by two Tuesday when Teva Pharmaceuticals yanked all lots of Amlodipine/Valsartan and Amlodipine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets.
Both have too much N-nitroso-diethylamine (NDEA) in its Valsartan, the active ingredient made by Mylan India. NDEA has been classified as a probable cancerous ingredient by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
More NDEA than allowed prompted Mylan’s recall of 15 heart attack and blood pressure medications last week, as well as Sandoz’s recall of Losartan blood pressure meds on Nov. 8 and July’s slew of Valsartan blood pressure drug recalls.
As with previous recalls, the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice advises continuing to take the recalled drugs until the patient and a medical professional agree on another course of action.
“The risk of harm to a patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any comparable alternative treatment,” the notice states.
Patients with questions can call Teva at 888-838-2872, push option No. 3, then, option No. 4. A live person should answer Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time. Questions can also be e-mailed to druginfo@tevapharm.com.
The drugs recalled are:
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, 90-count bottles, lot Nos. 23x017, 23x018, 23x019, 23x023, 23x024, expiration 11/2018 or 4/2019.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/160 mg, 30-count bottles, lot Nos. 23x018, 23x019, 23x020, 23x022, 23x023, expiration 11/2018 or 4/2019.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, 30-count bottles, lot Nos. 24x012 and 24x013, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/160 mg, 90-count bottles, lot No. 24x012, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, 90-count bottles, lot Nos. 25x028 and 25x029, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 5 mg/320 mg, 30-count bottles, lot Nos. 25x029, 25x030, 25x031, 25x032, 25x035, 25x037, expiration 11/2018 or 4/2019.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, 90-count bottles, lot Nos. 26x036, 26x038, 26x039, 26x044, 26x045, expiration 11/2018 or 4/2019.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets 10 mg/320 mg, 30-count bottles, lot Nos. 26x040, 26x041, 26x042, 26x043, 26x046, 26x047, 26x048, 26x049, 26x050, 26x051, expiration 11/2018 or 4/2019.
▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, 30-count bottles, lot No. 26x039, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 5 mg/160 mg/12.5 mg, 30-count bottles, lot. Nos. 18x010 and 18x011, expiration 2/2019.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 5 mg/160 mg/12.5 mg, 90-count bottles, lot. No. 18x010, expiration 2/2019.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 10 mg/160 mg/12.5 mg, 30-count bottles, lot. No. 20x006, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 10 mg/160 mg/12.5 mg, 90-count bottles, lot. Nos. 20x006 and 21x006, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 10 mg/160 mg/25 mg, 30-count bottles, lot. Nos. 21x006, expiration 11/2018 and 21x007, expiration 2/2019.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 10 mg/160 mg/25 mg, 90-count bottles, lot. Nos. 21x006, expiration 11/2018.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 10 mg/320 mg/25 mg, 30-count bottles, lot. Nos. 22x045, 22x046 and 22x047, expiration 2/2019.
▪ Amlodipine, Valsartan, and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets 10 mg/320 mg/25 mg, 90-count bottles, lot. No. 22x045 expiration 2/2019.
