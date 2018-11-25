Formerly conjoined twins leave Australian hospital separated

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo provided by RCH Melbourne Creative Studio, 15-month-old girls, Nima and Dawa lie in their hospital bed in Melbourne, Australia, following a successful separation surgery last week. The formerly conjoined twins from Bhutan left Royal Children’s Hospital Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in a single pram more than two weeks after they were separated in delicate surgery. The girls were joined from the lower chest to just above the pelvis and shared a liver. (The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne Creative Studio via AP, File) AP