Recovering Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon

FILE - In this July 7, 2018 file photo former Formula One World Champion Niki Lauda of Austria walks in the paddock before the third free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England. Niki Lauda hopes to “soon” be back working with Mercedes as he continues his recovery from a lung transplant. The three-time Formula One champion was smiling and cheery as he posted a message on the Mercedes team’s Twitter account on Saturday, Nov. 24. Luca Bruno, file AP Photo