UK leader: Response to Skripal attack hurt Russia spying

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May listens as Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis speaks at the start of their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London. May says the West’s response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former spy has seriously hurt Russia’s intelligence capability. May’s office says she will urge countries “to stand up for the rules around the world” during a foreign-policy speech on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Britain accuses Russia of poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a Soviet-made nerve agent in Salisbury in March _ a claim Moscow denies. Matt Dunham, file AP Photo