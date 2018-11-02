Flies found at Coast deli. Waffle House also has a critical violation, inspection shows.

State health department inspectors have cited two Mississippi Coast food venues for critical violations, including a deli found with a fly problem.
An inspection at Shoppers Value Foods in Pascagoula found the problem at the store’s bakery and deli, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Online state reports don’t show if problems in that particular category are rats, roaches, flies, ants or animals.
“It was flies,” Shoppers Value manager Gary Rankin said.
“Flies were found in some of the pans on the salad bar. We began pulling things out immediately for deep cleaning. It’s South Mississippi. You’re going to have a fly problem sometime. We are absolutely taking care of it.”
Only two South Mississippi food venues received critical violations during inspections from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31. The food venues are in District IX, which covers Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties.
The critical violations:
Waffle House #757, 10435 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport: Received a C on Oct. 29 for a repeat violation of having food contact surfaces cleaned/sanitized. The problem was corrected on site. The full service restaurant just north of Landon Road had received a C in a scheduled inspection on April 24 and a B in a follow-up inspection on May 1, both for the same violation. The Waffle House has received mostly As and Bs since Sept. 28, 2011.
Shoppers Value Foods Deli and Bakery, 5656 Telephone Rd., Pascagoula: Received a C in a scheduled inspection on Oct. 31 for violations of insects, rodents and animals not present and adequate hand washing facilities supplied/accessible. The latter violation was corrected on site. The deli and bakery received an A on April 10 and has received a B, C and A since May 2017.
Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. The businesses also are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.
A total of 229 restaurants and other food service providers were scheduled for inspections from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31. Reports on 27 of them did not appear online in health department reports.
Statewide, 1,295 inspections were planned and 22 were cited for critical violations.
State inspections look at 12 categories: supervision, employee health, good hygiene practices, preventing contamination by hands, food sources, protection from contamination, potentially hazardous food, consumer advisory, highly susceptible populations, chemical, conformance with approved practices and good retail practices.
You can check records of any food venue online at msdh.ms.gov.
To file a complaint about a specific place, email food@msdh.ms.gov or contact your county health department.
