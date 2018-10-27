Mom tries to find bone marrow donor for her 7-year-old

In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, Julian Morales hugs his mom, Mayra Garcia, in their Homestead, Fla. home. Julian was diagnosed with Dyskeratosis Congenita, a rare genetic disorder in which the marrow does not produce sufficient blood cells, when he was 3. While he’s on a medicine that has stabilized him, there are only a few more years it will work, doctors say. Miami Herald via AP Emily Michot