This Coast sandwich shop was cited for critical violations

A sandwich shop in Gulfport has been cited for having several critical violations, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The critical violations were found during inspections from Oct. 5-10, according to online reports.
Here’s the only South Mississippi restaurant to receive critical violations during that period:
Subway 4197, 1001 Broad Ave., Gulfport: On Oct. 10, not in compliance with food contact surface cleaned/sanitized; sewage waste water properly disposed; adequate hand washing facilities supplied/accessible; and last permit inspection posted. The hand washing problem was corrected during the inspection. The Subway has had only one critical violation in the past nine years.
Restaurants and other food providers receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if most violations found are corrected during the visit. A score of C is given for critical violations. All food venues are required to post their most recent report where customers can see them.
The health department’s online reports show a total of 274 inspections scheduled statewide from Oct. 5 through Oct. 10, including 66 in District IX — Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties. Reports for four of the food venues listed in District IX had not been filed online.
Inspections in South Mississippi also included cafeterias at schools, nursing homes and a hospital, grocery delis and a sports complex.
Seven food providers statewide received critical violations, including the one in Gulfport.
A total of 1,520 inspections were performed statewide in September, including 390 in South Mississippi. Critical violations were found at 12 area restaurants, with a total of 26 statewide.
To file a complaint about a restaurant, caterer or other food provider, visit you county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov.
You can check individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
Environmentalists performing the inspections look for state code violations that could lead to food contamination, illness or other health problems. Violations deemed to be an immediate public health hazard will result in a facility being closed, according to the health department.
