Ben Affleck posts about substance abuse treatment

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Ben Affleck, a cast member in “Justice League,” poses at the premiere of the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Affleck says battling addiction is “a lifelong and difficult struggle.” The actor posted on Instagram Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, that he has completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remains in outpatient care. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision