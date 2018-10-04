State: Georgia woman dies from West Nile Virus

Georgia health officials say a Dunwoody woman in her 90s has died from West Nile Virus.
DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford confirmed Thursday that the woman's death is the first from the virus in the county this year. She's also the second person in Georgia to die from the virus so far in 2018.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the case is the second reported in Dunwoody in less than a month. On Sept. 7, a man in his 20s was reported to be infected with the virus.
Comments